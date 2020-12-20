Amber Alert issued for 4 Travis County children believed to be in grave or immediate danger

Authorities on Sunday issued an Amber Alert for four children, 10-year-old Gabriella Garcia, seven-year-old Julian Garcia, three-year-old Sebastian Garcia and two-year-old Giovanna Garcia, believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Cesar Giovanni Garcia in connection with their abduction.

Garcia is described as a 32-year-old Hispanic male weighing 240 pounds and standing 5′9′' with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his chest which reads “CIDNI” and a tattoo on hisarms which reads “MY CITY”.

Cesar Giovanni Garcia (KPRC)

Garcia is thought to be driving a white 2011 Chevrolet C1500 with Texas license plate number NNM1622. He was last heard from in Austin.

The children were last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 in the 15000 block of Connie St. in Austin, Texas.

Gabriella Garcia is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes weighing 85 pounds and standing 4′9′'. She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and sweatpants.

Julian Garcia is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 75 pounds and standing 4′6′'. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts.

Sebastian Garcia is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Gabriella Garcia is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes weighing 25 pounds. She wast last seen wearing a maroon Christmas cookie shirt.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 318-5669.