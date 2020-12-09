Dig through Texas gems: Here’s how to go inside The Vault at the Texas Library and Archives’ website

HOUSTON – The Texas Declaration of Independence, photos of the first female voters in Texas and cowboy-hatted Texas Rangers and Lone Star flag designs are just some of the gems you can see on the new website for the Texas Library and Archives Foundation.

In a section called The Vault, website visitors can see some stunning artifacts from Texas’ history. An online bookstore is also available to purchase books online, where part of each purchase supports the Texas Library and Archives Foundation.

The website underwent a major reorganization under the leadership of foundation President Andrea Lapsley, according to a news release.

The statewide nonprofit organization’s mission is to promote learning, literacy, and preservation of Texas history.

Online access to Ancestry.com for geneology research is also available for Texas residents. Researchers and users can also visit a list of free resources to find more than 750,000 archives, books, documents and photos.

The online library is supported by donations and can be made in honor of a loved one, teacher or friends. To donate, click here.