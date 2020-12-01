Inside Texas cold cases: One red earring and a gunshot wound

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On March 2, 1992, the remains of the unidentified woman were found on a ranch on FM 2678, about four miles east of Refugio, by a pipeline construction crew. Her remains were covered by dense brush, and she was found with no identification. Clothing found at the scene included a long coat, black leotards, a short black dress, a red belt, white knee-high boots and a red earring. The investigation revealed the woman died from a gunshot wound.

Who was she?

Based on forensic examinations, the woman is believed to be white or Hispanic, between 20 and 35 years old and approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall. Authorities believe her remains had been at the location between one and three years before she was discovered.

The image above is an updated facial reconstruction based on the woman’s skeletal remains. The image is an approximate likeness based on data obtained from a more recent anthropological analysis. Hairstyle, hair color and eye color are all open to interpretation and may be different. (The sketch below is the original facial reconstruction.)

Refugio homicide victim original sketch (Texas DPS)

DPS is asking for help identifying her. Once her remains are positively identified, the Texas Rangers will notify the Refugio County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s new in this case?

An increased reward is being offered in the case. The Texas Department of Public Safety is offering $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for her death if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website by clicking on the specific cold case or by calling 1-800-346-3242 (Missing Persons Hotline).

The DPS Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 125 cases in an effort to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold cases listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers cold case website.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program will be featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigations Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.

Original forensic reconstruction images: