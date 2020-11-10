Buc-ee’s opening first location in Georgia

Soon Texans will have to share its beloved Buc-ee’s with Georgians.

Texas' favorite road trip destination will open its newest travel center in Warner Robins, Georgia, along the route between Atlanta and Florida.

The new location marks Buc-ee’s 39th store across Texas, Alabama, and now Georgia.

The Warner Robins travel center boasts 116 fueling positions, the company’s bathrooms known for cleanliness, and everything else Texas' greatest treasure has to offer.

Although out of the company’s home state, the Georgia location will still offer Texas favorites including barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

The Buc-ee’s travel center is set to open Wednesday, Nov. 18.