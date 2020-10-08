This is how Texans are voting on their favorite treasures including Whataburger, H-E-B and more

What started out as a survey to see who Texans would vote for if the presidential election were today turned out to reveal just how much state residents love Whataburger, H-E-B and more.

The survey conducted by YouGov found that 3 to 4% more Texans favor President Trump over Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The organization then went on to ask Texans about some non-political figures including restaurants, stores, athletes and more.

As many may expect, Whataburger and H-E-B received the most amount of favorable opinions.

Coincidentally, the Dallas Mavericks and Cowboys team owners Mark Cuban and Jerry Jones received the most amount of unfavorable impressions from Texans.

Here’s a look at the results:

Survey results: Texans' impressions of non-political figures. (YouGov Survey of Texas Voters)

