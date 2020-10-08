DALLAS – A white police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man in a small Texas city has been fired.

Shaun Lucas, 22, was fired Thursday for “his egregious violation of the city’s and police department’s policies,” Wolfe City said in a statement.

NBC News reported Lucas was one of six Wolfe City peace officers, all of whom are white.

Wolfe City is roughly 70 miles northeast of Dallas. Lucas had been on the force since April. Before that, he worked as a jailer for the Hunts County Sheriff’s Department for five months. Lucas is accused of fatally shooting Jonathan Price, 31, Saturday night at a gas station in Texas.