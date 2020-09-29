81ºF

So, what’s up with H-E-B cutting off El Paso on the new soda can?

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

The logo of H-E-B is seen outside of a store in Houston in this undated file photo. (KPRC)

EL PASO, Texas – The people of the internet are up in arms because of an image of an H-E-B soda can with a drawing of Texas where El Paso seems to have inadvertently been cut off.

A Reddit user shared the image in the El Paso subreddit that showed the H-E-B Original Cola can with a logo of Texas missing the far western corner of the state.

WTF HEB? from ElPaso

People have commented on the post saying things like, “Guess that explains why they don’t have any (H-E-B) stores here,” or “That’s it, we’re joining New Mexico.”

According to the El Paso Times, H-E-B reassured El Pasoans that the Texas-based grocery chain “loves every inch” if the state, no matter what a can of soda shows.

“The design on the can is adjusted to include the nutrition label ... and the design varies on the cans, bottles, and the 12-pack box and reflects the entire state in the total design package,” Dya Campos, a media representative for H-E-B, said.

There is no word on if H-E-B will be heading to El Paso in the future.

