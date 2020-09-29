So, what’s up with H-E-B cutting off El Paso on the new soda can?

EL PASO, Texas – The people of the internet are up in arms because of an image of an H-E-B soda can with a drawing of Texas where El Paso seems to have inadvertently been cut off.

A Reddit user shared the image in the El Paso subreddit that showed the H-E-B Original Cola can with a logo of Texas missing the far western corner of the state.

People have commented on the post saying things like, “Guess that explains why they don’t have any (H-E-B) stores here,” or “That’s it, we’re joining New Mexico.”

According to the El Paso Times, H-E-B reassured El Pasoans that the Texas-based grocery chain “loves every inch” if the state, no matter what a can of soda shows.

“The design on the can is adjusted to include the nutrition label ... and the design varies on the cans, bottles, and the 12-pack box and reflects the entire state in the total design package,” Dya Campos, a media representative for H-E-B, said.

There is no word on if H-E-B will be heading to El Paso in the future.