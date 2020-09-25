How Pecan Pie became the official dessert of Texas

As the weather cools and holidays approach, pecan pie may become more regular in Texans' diets.

Here’s how the Lone Star State favorite become the official dessert of Texas:

According to Texas Hill Country, pecan recipes popularized in Texas cookbooks during the 1870s.

Nearly 30 years later, in 1898, a Texas woman submitted a pecan pie recipe. However, the recipe first appeared in a St. Louis church charity cookbook, according to Eater.

Although its history dates back to more than a century, the Texas House of Representatives named pecan pie as the state’s official dessert in 2013.

What’s your favorite recipe or place to order pecan pie from? Let us know in the comments below!