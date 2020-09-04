95ºF

This is the pizza chain Texans ordered the most from during the pandemic

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Amid restaurant closures at the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans wanting to eat out had no choice but to order in.

TOP Data recorded trends in the United States, finding Little Caesars was the most ordered pizza in 24 states -- including Texas.

Despite being surrounded by Little Caesars-lovers, Texas’ neighboring states had different pizza preferences, but favored Little Caesars second.

TOP Data provided the top five pizza restaurants by state. Here’s how it looked in Texas:

  1. Little Caesars
  2. Papa John’s
  3. Domino’s
  4. Pizza Hut
  5. Cicis

What is your preferred pizza restaurant?

