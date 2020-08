Published: August 27, 2020, 11:22 am Updated: August 27, 2020, 11:48 am

ORANGE, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to speak Thursday about damage from Hurricane Laura in the state.

Abbott will be joined by Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), U.s. Rep. Randy Weber (R-Beaumont) and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick for a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Hurricane Laura made landfall about 1 a.m. Thursday in Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds.

This story will be updated.