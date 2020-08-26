Dan Crenshaw will make a prime time appearance at the RNC Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about the Houston Republican.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, will speak Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention. Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw will take the stage at the Republican National Convention Wednesday night as the sole GOP elected official from Texas with a prime time speaking slot.

He’ll appear alongside New York Rep. Elise Stefanik before an address by Vice President Mike Pence. Crenshaw and Stefanik, both 36, are the youngest Republicans members of the House.

Crenshaw is considered a rising star in Texas politics. But this November, he is facing a challenge from Houston attorney Sima Ladjevardian in a race that’s drawing attention from national Democrats. His speech will matter not just for President Trump’s campaign but also for his own. Here’s what you need to know about the Houston Republican:

Before running for office in 2018, Crenshaw served 10 years as a Navy SEAL. In 2012, during his third of five deployments, he lost his right eye in combat in Afghanistan when he was hit by an IED explosion, causing him to wear an eye patch. He received two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart among other awards and recognitions. He then attended the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University after retiring from the military in 2016.

Days before the midterm elections, Pete Davidson joked about Crenshaw on Saturday Night Live, saying that he looked like a “hit man in a porno movie” and lost his eye in a “war or whatever.” Davidson received immense backlash and made an on-air apology the next week, with a surprise appearance from Crenshaw, who took stabs at Davidson in return. In the end, the two made an appeal to Americans who disagree on politics, saying that they want people to “still see the good in each other.” Crenshaw received major media attention for his appearance on the show.