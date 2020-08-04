Tax-free weekend begins Friday. Here’s what you need to know

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Tax-free weekend is here. Many parents use this time to prepare for school, but shopping looks a little different this year due to coronavirus.

Here are a few things to know for this year’s tax-free weekend:

When is tax-free weekend?

According to the Texas Comptroller, tax-free weekend will start Friday and go through midnight Sunday.

How will coronavirus affect my shopping?

Shoppers will be encouraged to maintain social distancing and other recommendations while in-store shopping.

According to the comptroller, people are also encouraged to “buy qualifying items online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means (including in-store purchases).”

What if I order online and it doesn’t arrive until after the weekend?

Items will be tax-free if:

the item is both delivered and paid for by the customer during the exemption

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

What items qualify as tax-free?

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks qualify as tax-free as long as they are priced under $100.

You can see the full list of qualifying items and school supplies online.

What items do not qualify?

Any individual item over $100 will not be tax-free such as baggage items or backpacks with wheels, computers, software, textbooks and other specialty items.

Click here to see other items that will not be tax-free.

Will I still have to pay fees associated with online shopping?

According to the comptroller, delivery, shipping and handling charges are part of the total sale price. So, when buying online, you will have to consider the associated fees. If the total is over $100, it will not be tax-free.

For more information and specifics, visit comptroller.texas.gov.