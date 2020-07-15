95ºF

Texas

Corpus Christi official issues plea to tourists: Stay home, we’re in ‘free fall’

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

People visit the beach in Corpus Christi near Bob Hall Pier on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times)

HOUSTON – Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales issued a plea Monday to tourists: Don’t come to Corpus Christi beaches and stay home.

Canales, who spoke with the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, called the request “almost unthinkable” amid “freefall (COVID-19) conditions” believed to be linked to the sheer numbers of tourists drawn to the Gulf Coast.

“For the next few weeks… the coast is just not clear to come home to right now,” Canales told the newspaper. “Please do everything you can to help us stabilize. We are not stable — we are in a free fall — and we need some help from Texas.”

About the Author: