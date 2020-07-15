Corpus Christi official issues plea to tourists: Stay home, we’re in ‘free fall’

HOUSTON – Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales issued a plea Monday to tourists: Don’t come to Corpus Christi beaches and stay home.

Canales, who spoke with the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, called the request “almost unthinkable” amid “freefall (COVID-19) conditions” believed to be linked to the sheer numbers of tourists drawn to the Gulf Coast.

“For the next few weeks… the coast is just not clear to come home to right now,” Canales told the newspaper. “Please do everything you can to help us stabilize. We are not stable — we are in a free fall — and we need some help from Texas.”

For more, go to the newspaper’s full report.