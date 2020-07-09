Vehicle clubs coming together this weekend in San Antonio to honor Vanessa Guillen

SAN ANTONIO – Cars, trucks, and motorcycles are encouraged to attend a San Antonio-based convoy this weekend in honor of Vanessa Guillen, KSAT reported.

The #IAmVanessaGuillen convoy will take place Saturday and all vehicles, including vehicle clubs are invited, according to a Facebook event of the same name. Attendees without a vehicle are also invited to join.

The event was created to honor Guillen and other service members who suffered from sexual assault or harassment, KSAT reported.

Vehicles participating in the convoy will form around 10 a.m. in front of North Side ISD’s Taylor Field House, and will end at Cafe Azteca, located near downtown San Antonio. A drive-thru memorial will be set up at Cafe Azteca where attendees can pay respects, KSAT reported.

Over 200 attendees are expected to participate this Saturday, and strict COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, according to the Facebook event.

Guillen, a Houston-native went missing in April in Fort Hood. Her remains were found late last month.