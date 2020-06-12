Couple wanted in connection with St. Paul fires believed to be in Texas; ATF offering $10K reward

HOUSTON – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering up to $10,000 ($5,000 for each person) as a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a couple wanted in connection with fires that happened during the riots in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to a news release, Jose Felan, Jr. and his girlfriend, Mena Dyaha Yousif, are accused of setting several businesses on fire during the riots in Minnesota following the death of George Floyd.

A video connecting Felan to the fires went viral, prompting him and Yousif to flee, according to the release.

“The decision made by some to terrorize our city through their dangerous and unlawful acts of arson was an affront to our community and those who were peacefully exercising their first amendment rights,” said St. Paul police Chief Todd Axtell. “Now, more than ever is the time for all of us to work together to hold these offenders accountable and to continue our work together to keep Saint Paul safe for everyone.”

The couple is believed to be heading south, and the ATF is asking authorities and people along the I-35 corridor, which runs through Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, to be on the lookout for the pair.

Felan has multiple felony convictions including, burglary, drug offenses and aggravated assault, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or submitting information via ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app. When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency.

People are asked to provide as much information as possible to help authorities locate the two.

All tips can be submitted anonymously, but to claim a reward, you must give contact information.