Love fair food? You can find it at the East Texas State Fair’s drive-in
East Texas State Fair announced it is hosting “Fair Food Drive-In Days” in an effort to help local food vendors and those in the event industry who have experienced setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This year has been challenging to say the least, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the event industry especially hard. Local food concessionaires are suffering staggering losses after a summer full of events were canceled. The East Texas State Fair is stepping in to help by setting up this unprecedented event,” event organizers said.
Food vendors will be set up on Fair Park Drive for visitors to drive up, order, and take their favorite fair treats to-go.
The event is set to occur from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 4-7.
The limited to-go menu includes the following items:
- Funnel Cakes
- Double-Decker Funnel Cakes
- Jumbo Corn Dogs
- Texas-Sized Turkey Legs
- Loaded Nachos
- Loaded Waffle Fries
- Loaded Tater Tots
- Volcano Fries
- Wonderstick Ice Cream
- Ice Cream Cones
- Ice Cream Floats
- Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
- Iced Tea
The East Texas State Fair takes place at 2112 W. Front St. in Tyler.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.