Love fair food? You can find it at the East Texas State Fair’s drive-in

East Texas State Fair announced it is hosting “Fair Food Drive-In Days” in an effort to help local food vendors and those in the event industry who have experienced setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This year has been challenging to say the least, but the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the event industry especially hard. Local food concessionaires are suffering staggering losses after a summer full of events were canceled. The East Texas State Fair is stepping in to help by setting up this unprecedented event,” event organizers said.

Food vendors will be set up on Fair Park Drive for visitors to drive up, order, and take their favorite fair treats to-go.

The event is set to occur from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 4-7.

The limited to-go menu includes the following items:

Funnel Cakes

Double-Decker Funnel Cakes

Jumbo Corn Dogs

Texas-Sized Turkey Legs

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Tater Tots

Volcano Fries

Wonderstick Ice Cream

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream Floats

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Iced Tea

The East Texas State Fair takes place at 2112 W. Front St. in Tyler.