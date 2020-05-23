Open Carry Texas plans rally to teach Ector County Sheriff ‘a lesson’ after several members arrested

ODESSA, Texas – After six members of a Facebook group called ‘Open Carry Texas’ were arrested for openly carrying weapons outside a bar, the group posted a video indicating the members would travel to Odessa to teach Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis “a lesson,” the Midland Reporter-Telegram reported.

Vice President David Amad said the group will organize a rally on June 6 according to a YouTube video posted on the Open Carry Texas channel.

“This guy needs a lesson,” Amad said in his YouTube video. “He needs a big lesson, and we need to go out there and teach him.”

The six members involved were carrying guns to support the owner of Big Daddy Zane’s, a bar that opened in violation of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. Griffis arrested the six members along with the bar owner and her employee.

The arrests led to an extensive debate on social media and death threats directed at the Sheriff.

Griffis told reporters at a press conference that the presence of the group “was to intimidate law enforcement, and that the men were not exercising their Second Amendment Rights.” He also cited the Texas Alcohol and Beverage code for carrying weapons that were prohibited in the area, the Midland Reporter-Telegram reported.

Amad and any rally attendees who participate and break the law, do plan to surrender peacefully but say they will not allow an officer to arrest someone if they do not believe they are breaking the law.