Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl
SAN ANTONIO – An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio.
Police said they are searching for Aurora Lopez who may have been taken by 49-year-old Sherry McGill.
McGill is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KTR-2989.
Police said they believe Aurora is in grave danger.
Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
