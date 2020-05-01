Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl

Published: May 1, 2020, 7:04 am

SAN ANTONIO – An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio.

Police said they are searching for Aurora Lopez who may have been taken by 49-year-old Sherry McGill.

San Antonio police are searching for Aurora Lee Lopez, 2. Sherry Lee McGill, 49, is wanted by police in connection to the alleged abduction. (DPS)

McGill is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KTR-2989.

Police said they believe Aurora is in grave danger.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.