59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Texas

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old San Antonio girl

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: San Antonio, Amber Alert
Aurora Lopez is seen in this image released by authorities on May 1, 2020.
Aurora Lopez is seen in this image released by authorities on May 1, 2020. (Texas DPS)

SAN ANTONIO – An Amber Alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 2-year-old girl from San Antonio.

Police said they are searching for Aurora Lopez who may have been taken by 49-year-old Sherry McGill.

San Antonio police are searching for Aurora Lee Lopez, 2. Sherry Lee McGill, 49, is wanted by police in connection to the alleged abduction.
San Antonio police are searching for Aurora Lee Lopez, 2. Sherry Lee McGill, 49, is wanted by police in connection to the alleged abduction. (DPS)

McGill is believed to be driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KTR-2989.

Police said they believe Aurora is in grave danger.

Anyone with information on the child’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: