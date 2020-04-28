Abbott says movie theaters can reopen starting Friday. But theaters say not yet

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that movie theaters are among the businesses that can reopen beginning Friday as Texas moves into the first phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, most big movie theater chains are choosing not to. KPRC 2 reached out to the three biggest chains to see what their plans are:

AMC Theaters said it will not reopen until there are new movie premiers.

Cinemark said it’s next release is slated for late July and the company is working towards a mid-summer reopening date.

Regal said it has not made a decision about when it will reopen.

Studio Movie Grill said its theaters won’t open Friday but hopes to “welcome guests back soon.”

Alamo Drafthouse said on Twitter it will not reopen Texas theaters this weekend. “Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training, This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly,” the group wrote

KPRC 2 will update this list as more movie theaters announce reopening plans.