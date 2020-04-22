Beaumont Mayor criticized for being spotted at nail salon amid coronavirus pandemic

The mayor of Beaumont was catching some backlash after a photo on social media appeared to show her “getting a manicure” at a nail salon amid the coronavirus pandemic and stay at home orders.

Mayor Becky Ames responded to 12News after being questioned about the photo that caused a lot of “chatter” on social media.

@GregAbbott_TX are you aware that Beaumont, TX Mayor Becky Ames violated your order about nail salons today when the Nail Bar in Beaumont opened to allow her to “buy product”? Last time I checked, you didn’t have to soak your nails to buy something. Open us up!!!! pic.twitter.com/9GFt6Oosn2 — Gregory Rice (@LetsGoStros2019) April 22, 2020

Ames and the nail salon owner explained to the news station that they were removing an old manicure set. According to 12News, the nail salon owner said she left out a bowl of acetone for Ames to remove the set herself. Ames told the news station that she was in and out of the salon within 10 minutes and that it was only the owner and her inside the salon during this exchange.

According to 12News, the owner said surveillance video backs up the mayor’s claims. Ames ensured the station that she did not get her nails done.

