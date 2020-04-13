This city in Texas is named one of the best places in America to retire

If you’re planning to retire in Texas, West Lake Hills is the place to be.

The Austin-area suburb is ranked the 29th best place in America to retire by Niche, a ranking and review site.

West Lake Hills in Austin is among only 12 places in the first 50 on the list that aren’t in Florida.

Niche gives West Lake Hills an overall grade of A-plus. The suburb also earns an A-plus for being good for families. A detailed report card can be viewed online.

West Lake Hills is located about five miles northwest of downtown Austin.

According to Niche, the suburb has a rural feel and slightly more than 3,000 residents populate the area.