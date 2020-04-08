San Antonio police issue AMBER Alert for missing 12-year-old

SAN ANTONIO – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

San Antonio police said they are searching for Amisty Monrreal, 12. She was last seen around midnight in the 200 block of Barrett Place.

Monrreal is 5 feet tall and is 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shirt with number 45 on the front, blue jeans and black and gray Jordan shoes.

According to police, Monrreal suffers from a medical condition that requires doctor’s care.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210)207-7660.

This story originally appeared on our San Antonio sister site, KSAT.