488-pound feral hog killed in Texas by wildlife remover experts

TRINITY RIVER, Texas – Two wildlife removal experts killed a 488-pound feral hog around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in the Trinity River area northeast of Houston.

KSAT spoke with Joel Dudley, the owner of Nuisance Wildlife Removal who said he and his friend Mike Huckaby were out making rounds in the area when they spotted the massive animal.

“It’s not the only big boar we shot that night. We’d already got two others that night that were over 250 pounds,” Dudley said.

Hogs are overpopulated in that area, which is also known as the Preserve, because it’s not legal to hunt there so Dudley and Huckaby help eradicate the animals when they can.

The men used handheld thermal scopes, which allows them to get pretty close to the hogs.

“Mike was able to get within 20 yards of him and shoot him. He’s a wounded combat veteran and was a sniper so he’s a great shot,” Dudley said. “Mike got him right behind the ear.”

