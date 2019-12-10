State. Mike Lang opts against reelection for second time

State Rep. Mike Lang, R-Granbury, listens in during the House Select Committee on Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety hearing on Sept. 17, 2019. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

State Rep. Mike Lang, R-Granbury, is apparently not running for reelection — again.

With minutes to spare before the deadline, Lang filed Monday evening for Hood County commissioner, according to county GOP Chairman David Fischer. Lang did not immediately respond to a request for comment but retweeted a House colleague who wished him luck in the race for county commissioner.

It has been a whirlwind fall for Lang, who initially announced in September that he would not seek reelection and instead run for county commissioner. However, he reversed that decision days later.

Lang was facing two primary challengers for his safely Republican seat, Glenn Rogers and Kelly SoRelle. Both had filed by the Monday evening deadline. A third Republican, Mineral Wells Mayor Christopher Perricone, told The Texas Tribune on Monday evening that he had also filed to run for the seat earlier in the afternoon at party headquarters in Austin.

Lang has until Tuesday evening to withdraw from the state House race so that his name does not appear on the ballot.

Cassi Pollock contributed reporting.

