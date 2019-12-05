Elevated butadiene levels prompt shelter in place for Port Neches

PORT NECHES, Texas – Elevated levels of butadiene that were detected Wednesday in Port Neches prompted officials to issue a shelter-in-place order for the coastal town.

According to officials, the shelter in place will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Butadiene is the chemical officials said was burning after last week’s explosion at the TPC plant. The fire burned until Tuesday evening.

Officials said they are continuing to monitor the air around the facility.

Updates are being provided at PortNechesResponse.com.