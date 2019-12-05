58ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

58ºF

Texas

Elevated butadiene levels prompt shelter in place for Port Neches

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: TPC, Port Neches, Fire, Butadiene
Smoke from an explosion at the TPC Group plant is seen Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Port Neches, Texas. Two massive explosions 13 hours apart tore through the chemical plant Wednesday, and one left several workers injured. (Marie D. De Jess/Houston Chronicle via AP) (© 2019 Houston Chronicle)

PORT NECHES, Texas – Elevated levels of butadiene that were detected Wednesday in Port Neches prompted officials to issue a shelter-in-place order for the coastal town.

According to officials, the shelter in place will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Butadiene is the chemical officials said was burning after last week’s explosion at the TPC plant. The fire burned until Tuesday evening.

Officials said they are continuing to monitor the air around the facility.

Updates are being provided at PortNechesResponse.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: