Texas is hardest hit with flu activity, pharmacy says

HOUSTON - If it seems like everyone you know has the flu right now, you're not imagining it. Across the United States, it is the peak of influenza season.

Numbers released Thursday by the pharmacy chain Walgreens showed that Texas is the worst state in the nation when it comes to flu activity, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia and Nebraska.

Walgreens tracks its numbers by recording the number of prescription drug sales related to flu medications.

In Texas, the top four areas for flu activity are Tyler-Longview, Harlingen-Brownsville, Beaumont-Port Arthur and Houston.

Texas Health and Human Services reported Friday that both the number of visits to the doctor because of flu-like illnesses and the number of positive influenza tests increased during the week of Dec. 17-23.

The department’s statewide influenza activity map shows the most widespread cases of the virus are being reported from Austin north to near Dallas and from Austin east to near College Station.

In Southeast Texas, nearly all counties are reporting flu-like illnesses with influenza confirmed in Grimes, Washington and Waller counties.

