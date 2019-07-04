Texas City teen hit, killed by Jeep

HOUSTON - A Texas City teen was killed when she was hit by a Jeep while running across a street, police said.

According to authorities, the collision happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of 25th Avenue North.

The 15-year-old girl and two other young women were running across the street when a Jeep traveling eastbound struck the teen, killing her, police said.

Authorities said the 19-year-old driver of the Jeep, who was not injured, stayed on the scene and fully cooperated with police.

That driver gave a voluntary blood sample to test blood alcohol levels, but police said she did not appear to be impaired and will not face any charges.

The teen who was killed has not yet been identified.

