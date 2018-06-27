Texas barber offers free haircuts to homeless community

LUBBOCK, Texas - In extreme heat, it's easy for us to take little things for granted like grabbing a bottle of water when we're thirsty, but that bottle of water could be lifeline to someone who can't afford to buy it. That type of thinking led one Lubbock, Texas barber to want to make a difference the only way he could.

Picking up the clippers or a pair of scissors is nothing new to John Romo, but out of his 19 years of cutting hair this was the only day he worked for free.

"Just the fact that they're out here dealing with this weather the heat, the cold, the rain, and the snow, it's like the world has forgotten a lot of them, so try to come out here today to make them feel better," Romo said.

He wants to make the homeless population look better and feel better.

"The same thing a haircut does for anybody. It makes you feel better. If you're feeling down, get a haircut," Romo said. "The smile spoke for itself because they are a little bit timid, but the smile said it all."

