Texas A&M students from Houston excited to witness Bush train passing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A few blocks south of George Bush Drive near Kyle Field sits the intersection of Fidelity and Wellborn streets.

It is where Channel 2 found Nick Lanza, of Bellaire, and Drew Johnson, of West University Place. Both are sophomores at Texas A&M. They also are Astros fans and best friends.

On Thursday, they will spend their day watching history pass by them from their second-floor balcony.

“Pretty much every day we hear the train going by and it pretty much shakes our house but to know that H.W. is going to be on that thing is pretty amazing," Johnson said.

Lanza echoed the sentiments, “It’s just unique and special for me to witness such a great man come 30 yards away from my home as he passes by.”

Lanza said the long ride home will be symbolic.

“I just think the fact he is coming on a train shows you how unique he was. How he was as a president, and that is the way he always wanted to be, he was a special person,” Lanza said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.