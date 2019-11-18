TERRIFYING VIDEO: Women sexually assaulted at gunpoint during robbery, Houston police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are searching for two gunmen who robbed and sexually assaulted women who were closing up a food truck in southwest Houston on Nov. 6.

The robbery and sexual assault happened in the 7100 block of Fondren.

Police say the two men carrying guns broke into the business and took money from the cash registers and then searched the women, touching them inappropriately while they searched them for money.

Police say the men fled the scene in a silver van.

One of the men is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds, wearing silver clothing and a ski mask. The other man is described by police as six feet tall, 170 pounds, wearing black clothing and a black ski mask.

Crime Stoppers says it may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitting online at crime-stoppers.org.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.