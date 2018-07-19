Terrifying photo surfaces of mama scorpion with babies on her back in Austin

AUSTIN - Something out of your nightmares -- a picture posted by Texas Parks and Wildlife showed a mother scorpion with numerous babies on her back.

The picture posted by the department Tuesday said the arachnid tends to look for cooler places to hang out in the summer months and that us Texans may be seeing more of them in the months yet to come.

The department's site said scorpions are found throughout Texas under rocks, boards or other debris. Scorpions feed on insects, spiders, centipedes and other scorpions and are active mostly at night, according to the site.

