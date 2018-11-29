Teen shot to death in Spring Branch, police say

HOUSTON - A 16-year-old is dead after someone shot and killed him in outside an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Big Bend Drive outside the Pines at Long Point Apartments.

"They heard about eight gunshots at around 5:30 in the afternoon. She said it was pretty loud ... said it sounded like almost right outside our house,” said Eric Robertson, whose wife and children were home at the time of the shooting.

Preliminary reports show there was a shootout between two people. Police said a person showed up at a hospital in a private vehicle and later died from his gunshot wounds.

On Twitter, Houston police said the victim was a 16-year-old boy.

Houston police spent the evening collecting evidence along Big Bend Drive between Pecos Street and Long Point Road.

The victim's identification is not known, and it’s not clear if police have identified the shooter.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.

Investigators have a wide crime scene to comb through. They have Big Bend Dr. blocked off from Pecos to Long Point Rd. Some residents at the apartment just found what appears to be another bullet casing. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/C300ZL1wMz — Sophia Beausoleil (@KPRC2SophiaB) November 29, 2018

