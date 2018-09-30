Teen shot, killed while playing with gun in Atascocita, sheriff says

A teenage boy was shot and killed while playing with a gun with another teen around 7:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Atasca Creek in Atascocita, officials said.

ATASCOCITA, Texas - A teenage boy was shot and killed while playing with a gun with another teen, the Harris County Sheriff said.

The handgun was fired inside a home around 7:15 a.m. in the 6700 block of Atasca Creek, officials said. The victim's sister called investigators to report the incident, the sheriff's office said.

After the shooting, the second teenage boy stayed at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Investigators are working to learn more about this incident.

