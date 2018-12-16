Teen shot in head during drive-by in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A teen was hospitalized after being shot in the head Sunday afternoon during a drive-by in northwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2 p.m. along De Soto Street near Oak Bend Drive.

Houston police said witnesses heard two gunshots and found the teen boy lying on the street.

"Right now, it appears that a car pulled up on him (when) he was walking here along the sidewalk on the street. Witnesses say two shots were fired, and he was struck at least once," said Ken Fregia, a detective with the Houston Police Department.

Police said a cyclist stepped in and administered first aid until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The teen was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to get a description of the suspect(s) and vehicle involved.

