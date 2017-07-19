Teen shot at high school party at AirBNB house in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old boy was shot Wednesday at a high school house party in southwest Houston.

Police said there were at least 50 people in a rented house in the 5600 block of Edgemoor when three men drove up, got out of a car and opened fire into the house and drove away.

The teen was shot in the back and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

Investigators found at least 13 shell casings outside the house.

A man who had been renting a room in the house for about a month on AirBNB shot video of the aftermath.

He said the party hosts notified him there would be a gathering. He said at some point during the festivities he fell asleep, but was abruptly awakened by gunshots.

"Around I think midnight, I heard gunshots. I don't know how many gunshots, something like six, seven gunshots," witness Lawrence Djeukwe said. "I checked out of the windows, I saw people running from everywhere. It was crazy."

Police said the house, which is often rented for parties, has been a constant problem and they have received numerous complaints from neighbors.

Laura Rillos, a spokesperson for Airbnb, released a statement to KPRC2 that read, "Our thoughts are with the victim of this senseless violence, and we have offered to fully assist the Houston Police Department in their investigation. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and this guest has been removed from the platform.

"There have been over 200 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare. In the unlikely event that an issue should arise, our global Trust and Safety team is standing by 24/7 to support our community. We are currently supporting this host under our $1 Million Host Guarantee."

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.