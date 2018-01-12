Teen shot after getting off school bus in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A teen was shot during an argument in southeast Houston on Thursday night, police said.

The 16-year-old was getting off a school bus in the 12800 block of Cullen Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. when he got in an argument with another man, according to police.

The other man, described by police as a man in his 20s, pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the neck, police said.

Police are searching for the shooter.

It is not clear if the teen knew the shooter.

The teen is in stable condition.

