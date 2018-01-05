Teen shoots girlfriend inside northwest Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a 17-year-old-boy they said shot his 16-year-old girlfriend Friday in northwest Houston.

According to police, the boyfriend was playing with a gun just after midnight inside an apartment in the 8100 block of Mills Road, where the girl was visiting her sister. The two recorded and shared videos of the boy holding the pistol, police said. While the boy was holding the gun, it went off and a bullet hit the girl in her side, police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition.

Her boyfriend ran away with the weapon before police arrived, according to investigators.

Investigators are trying to confirm if the shooting was in fact an accident.

It is unclear if the girl's sister was home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.