Teen killed, brother hospitalized after car splits in half on East Freeway feeder

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Police said at least one person is dead after a crash in east Houston.

According to police, the fatal crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on the East Freeway at Market Street.

Officers said the 18-year-old driver of a green Saturn was on the feeder when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a freeway signage pillar.

The impact caused the car to be split in half and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, authorities said.

Officers said the driver was killed in the crash. His passenger, believed to be the driver’s brother, was in the part of the vehicle that remained intact, police said.

That teenager was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities said the family is at the scene. The names of the two teens involved in the crash have not been released.

Police said they do not know if the two were wearing seatbelts, but they suspect the driver was not and the passenger was.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the crash. They do not believe alcohol was a factor.

