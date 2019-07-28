Teen killed, another injured in shooting that possibly stemmed from altercation with another teen

HOUSTON - A teen was killed and another was injured after being shot during a possible altercation Sunday afternoon in north Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Raymac Street and concluded near Aldine Mail Route and the Hardy Toll Road.

Deputies said a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were shot by another teen during a possible disturbance between the teens. Both wounded teens were taken to a hospital, where the 14-year-old was pronounced dead. The 16-year-old's condition is unknown.

The teen suspect was detained.

Investigators are at the scene.

