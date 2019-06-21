Teen killed, another in custody after shooting at apartment complex

HOUSTON - One teen is dead and another in custody after a shooting at a north Houston apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Serena Village Apartments on Greens Road near Imperial Valley Drive, police said.

Authorities said they got a call about a shooting and when they arrived, they found a 16-year-old who had been fatally shot.

During the investigation, authorities said they found a 17-year-old inside another apartment and identified him as a potential person of interest.

He was taken into custody for questioning.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether it was intentional or an accident.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

