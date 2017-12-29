Teen killed, 2 others injured in southeast Houston shooting

HOUSTON - A teenager was killed Thursday and two others were injured in a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. at the Villa Americana Apartments at Selinsky Road and Sesame.

Houston police said two 14-year-olds and a 17-year-old were standing in a common area at the apartments when they were ambushed by three people. All three teens were shot, and one of the 14-year-olds died at a local hospital, police said.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine how many shots were fired, adding that several cars in the area were hit by bullets.

Police said they don’t believe the victims have any gang ties, but they are trying to determine if the gunmen do.

The other two victims are expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

