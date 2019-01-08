Teen fact-checking network event held at Memorial High School

HOUSTON - A nonprofit called MediaWise is on a mission to help others, particularly teens, learn how to separate fact from fiction online.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit held a "teen fact-checking network" event at Memorial High School.

MediaWise is part of a new curriculum that will be available to schools across the country this fall.

The goal is to teach students how to think critically about what they read on the Internet and how to sort through misleading or false information.

MediaWise is part of the Google News initiative.

The goal is to teach 1 million teens how to spot fake news on the internet by 2020.

