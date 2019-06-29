Teen ejected from vehicle after best friend's mother suffers seizure

HOUSTON - A 17-year-old Houston girl remains in a hospital with serious injuries after a horrific accident earlier this month.

Lacy Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle with her best friend and her best friend's mother, who was driving, her family said.

When her best friend's mother had a seizure while she was driving, Johnson's family said she did what she could to help the situation.

Unfortunately, after Johnson had taken off her seat belt in an attempt to get the vehicle under control, the vehicle crashed and flipped three times.

Johnson was ejected from the car.

She was rushed to an area hospital via Life Flight. She suffered a broken spine (four places), severe liver damage, a slice in her arm that went to the bone and other internal injuries, according to her family. She is paralyzed on her left side and has a collapsed lung and pneumonia.

She has a long recovery ahead, and her family is asking for any help anyone can provide. They have set up a GoFundMe account.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.