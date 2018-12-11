Teen dies after being shot by uncle during argument, police say

HOUSTON - A teenager died after being shot by his uncle Monday night during a heated argument at a southwest Houston home, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 11:45 p.m. at River Bluff and Broken Bridge drives.

Houston police said that the 17-year-old boy’s uncle grabbed a rifle and shot the teen in the leg. Police said another family member took the boy to a hospital in Sugar Land, where he died.

The uncle was taken into custody, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

