Teen dies after being shot by uncle during argument, police say

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor, Rose-Ann Aragon - Reporter
People stand outside a southwest Houston home after a shooting turned deadly Dec. 11, 2018.

HOUSTON - A teenager died after being shot by his uncle Monday night during a heated argument at a southwest Houston home, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 11:45 p.m. at River Bluff and Broken Bridge drives.

Houston police said that the 17-year-old boy’s uncle grabbed a rifle and shot the teen in the leg. Police said another family member took the boy to a hospital in Sugar Land, where he died.

The uncle was taken into custody, according to police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

