Teen avoids abduction, chases down suspect with strangers

HOUSTON - It is unbelievable video that's not only tough to watch, but terrifying to listen to.

WATCH: Chasing suspect after attempted abduction

The frightened voice you hear in the video is a 17-year-old who is understandably too shaken to share her identity on the phone crying, explaining to her dad she was nearly kidnapped.

"Everything happened so fast, it was like if it were life or death," the victim said.

The incident happened Thursday morning while the victim said she was walking to school at Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center High School in north Houston.

There, in broad daylight, she said a man pulled up in a truck and tried to take her.

"He grabbed my arm, actually, telling me to get into the truck," the victim said.

She said she pulled back and was able to get away just as another teen and her mom were pulling up.

"It's like if they were my angels at that moment," she said.

"My mom opened up the door and told her get inside the car and she told us what happened," a person who helped the victim said.

Instead of waiting for police, the trio took off and followed the man's truck for several blocks, even as he blew through stop signs.

They were recording the whole time.

Eventually, the man ran out of road after hitting the vehicle chasing him.

"When the guy hit the door, he lost control and went into the ditch," the good Samaritan said.

Police arrived and arrested Daniel Zapata, who already has a long rap sheet.

The victim said she is thankful for the mother and daughter who helped to save her and chase down Zapata.

"I just thought he was going to kill me or rape me. One of those two. I have no words for what happened, I'm just glad that I'm OK," the victim said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.