Teacher jumps on hood of vehicle attempting shortcut through elementary school parking lot

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - The Fort Bend Independent School District said it will take appropriate action against a physical education teacher who was directing traffic Tuesday morning.

WATCH: Teacher gets on hood of car that cut in line

The district said he jumped on the car of a driver who didn’t follow the traffic rules.

Aaron Morgan Young, known as Coach Young at Dulles Elementary School, can be seen in video lying on the hood of a car in the parking lot, talking to the driver.

“You don’t know who you’re playing with,” the driver, Rita Trimmer-Ray, can be heard saying.

“I work here,” Young says.

“Videotape him! Videotape him! I’m going to post this,” Trimmer-Ray says.

Trimmer-Ray admits she was late dropping off her daughter at Dulles High School and tried to drive around cones and cut through the parking lot at Dulles Elementary.

Young stopped her, and told her not to pass through the area.

“I thought, 'I’m late, I’m late, I’m just going to go on through,'” Trimmer-Ray said.

Hundreds of parents and others at Dulles Elementary have signed a petition asking Fort Bend ISD not to discipline Young, because they believe he acted out of concern and protection for their children.

“Everybody loves him,” George Turner said. Turner was waiting in line at Dulles to pick up his grandson. “Coach is only doing his job.”

In a statement, Fort Bend ISD said, “While it is important for all of our parents and visitors to follow proper traffic flow patterns to ensure the safety of all students, we do not condone employees using any physical means to stop a vehicle.”

The statement goes on to say, “District administrators are reviewing the circumstances and will take appropriate action.”

Young was not present at school on Wednesday, a district spokeswoman confirmed, “but he will be back tomorrow.”

The district will not discuss specific disciplinary action of staff members, per department policy.

