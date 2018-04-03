Taxi diver killed in 3-car pileup on Highway 59

HOUSTON - A taxi driver was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on the Southwest Freeway near Weslayan.

Police said one driver fled the scene of the three-car pileup.

The crash, reported around midnight, caused two cars to end up on the opposite ends of the freeway from the third car. When one driver tried to cross the lanes to get to the other vehicles, that person was hit by a fourth driver, police said.

That driver stayed at the scene.

The wreck briefly shut down all main lanes of Highway 59.

Police are looking for the driver who left the scene.

