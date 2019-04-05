Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville resort coming to Lake Conroe

Lake Conroe, as seen in this promotional image, collected from the Margaritaville website on April 5, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Margaritaville Resort is coming to Lake Conroe.

The resort is located on 186 acres of waterfront property, and is expected to host its first guests around July, August or September of 2020.

The resort developers say the property, remade in the style popularized by famed laid-back singer Jimmy Buffett, will have 360 guestrooms, Margaritaville dining concepts, a golf course, and spa. The resort is now the La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa, which will be extensively renovated, according to a post on the Margaritaville website.



“This resort will be a welcome escape for those in Texas’s major metropolitan areas and beyond, offering a lakeside paradise dedicated to relaxation, fun, adventure and the Margaritaville state of mind,” Rick Cunningham, SVP Margaritaville Development, said.

The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe will feature rooms in a main 20-story hotel tower, as well as waterfront villas on the lake. Two of the existing restaurants will be converted into signature

Margaritaville dining concepts – LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill. The property’s existing features will also be refreshed, including an 18-hole golf course, tennis facilities, spa, restaurants, outdoor pools, and 45,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space.



