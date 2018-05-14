CoupleGoals: These Astros jerseys bring out the romantic in all of us

Calvin and Jeanette Kurtz show off their romantic jerseys before an Astros game in downtown Houston on May 12, 2018.

HOUSTON - As a journalist, I keep my eyes constantly peeled for a good news story. As a hopeless romantic, I'm always looking for a good love story. I went to an Astros game this weekend and found both.

My boyfriend and I went to Biggio's for a quick pre-game bite before the Astros-Rangers game on Saturday. That's where I spotted Calvin and Jeanette Kurtz.

Their jerseys said it all -- they love the Astros, and they love each other.

The back of Calvin's jersey has "Married 19" on it, and the back of Jeanette's jersey says "Since 68," so when they stand side-by-side, their jerseys read, "Married Since 1968."

#CoupleGoals.

Calvin and Jeanette are from Flatonia, Texas. They say they drive to Houston to watch the Astros every chance they get.

KPRC Calvin and Jeanette Kurtz embrace outside Minute Maid Park in downtown Houston on May 12, 2018.

