HOUSTON - Noted taekwondo coach Jean Lopez, from Sugar Land, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, has been reinstated after being blocked from the sport earlier this year.

Lopez's attorney confirmed to KPRC 2 that the sanctions have been lifted by Safesport and he is eligible to coach again. Lopez was banned amid sexual misconduct charges that were filed this year.

The charges stem from an investigation that began three years ago.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.